Gambia: Kanilai Riot - 13 People Arrested

Officers of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have arrested 13 people at Kanilai, the home village of the former president Yahya Jammeh who allegedly participated in the peaceful demonstration on Friday 2th June 2017.

When contacted the public relation officers (PRO) of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Foday Conta, said 13 people have so far been arrested and they are searching for others who are part of the problem.

PRO Conta denied allegation that the police were arresting people randomly. He said that they were arresting people according to information they have as regards people who are connected with the protest, adding that most of them ran away. He, however, believed that some of them are hiding in Casamace.

According to our sources, out of the 13 people that were arrested on Saturday evening, two of them were female and they were detained at Sibanor Police Station in the West Coast Region (WCR).