5 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Kanilai Riot - 13 People Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momodou Jawo

Officers of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have arrested 13 people at Kanilai, the home village of the former president Yahya Jammeh who allegedly participated in the peaceful demonstration on Friday 2th June 2017.

When contacted the public relation officers (PRO) of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Foday Conta, said 13 people have so far been arrested and they are searching for others who are part of the problem.

PRO Conta denied allegation that the police were arresting people randomly. He said that they were arresting people according to information they have as regards people who are connected with the protest, adding that most of them ran away. He, however, believed that some of them are hiding in Casamace.

According to our sources, out of the 13 people that were arrested on Saturday evening, two of them were female and they were detained at Sibanor Police Station in the West Coast Region (WCR).

Gambia

Ecomig Forces Allegedly Shoot Protesters, Kill One and Injure Nine At Kanilai

In what started as a peaceful demonstration at Kanilai, the home village of former President Yahya Jammeh by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.