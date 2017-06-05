Gambia: New Germany Wins Late Wonto Memorial Football Tournament

The Churchill Town-based team, New Germany was on Saturday crowned champions of the Late Wonto Memorial Football Tournament final after beating Hans Academy 3-2 on post-match penalty shootout following a goalless stalemate in the regulation time.

Sixteen teams participated in the Late Wonto Memorial Football Tournament knockout competition, organized by The Gambia International Modou Barrow, in memory of his Late Mum.

New Germany beat Bush Bi in the semifinal to book their ticket to the final, while Hans Academy also eliminated Bundas on penalty shootouts.

The Swansea City winger Modou Barrow staged a prize of D200, 000 as the winner New Germany went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D100, 000, and runners-up Hans Academy went home with D44, 000. The two losing semifinalists (Bush Bi and Bundas) each was given D10, 000, while the remaining 12 teams that failed to make it past the quarterfinal got a consolation cash of D3, 000 each.

Speaking in an interview with Observer Sports, the head coach of the winners New Germany, Ousianou Cham expressed delight for winning the final.

He said that, winning the trophy will help them in their preparations ahead of their playoff game after relegating from the Serekunda East Nawettan last season. He finally thanked the organizer for staging the tournament

For his part, The Gambian international, Modou Barrow said that the purpose of staging such tournament was to remember his mum, who passed away when he was just nine years old.

"I am doing this tournament just to show the people and to let them know that is for my mother and to also help me keep praying for her."

He added that the tournament would also help in the creation and development of football in the country.