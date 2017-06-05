5 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Ebafosa Urr Branch Inaugurated

By Momodou Jawo

The Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly-The Gambia (EBAFOSA-Gambia) recently inaugurated its new branch in Basse in the Upper River Region

The inauguration was followed with a day-long forum on Climate Change, Sustainable Energy Planning and Food Security at the Red Cross Conference hall in Basse.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahmed A. Salami, the president of EBAFOSA Gambia Chapter, said his organization's vision is to ensure food security in Africa with sustainable ecosystems.

EBAFOSA, he went on, is a solutions space that bridges the gaps in implementation that has long stifled real substantial progress in Africa through fostering partnerships between solutions providers, thereby providing a platform for interactions among stakeholders in government, private sector, regional & global intergovernmental bodies, academia and research, NGOs, CSOs, CBOs among others.

He maintained that EBAFOSA's mandate is aligned to countries priority in addressing the challenges of food and nutritional insecurity, climate change; ecological degradation and income and employment creation challenges through optimizing the agro-value chains, efficient market linkages; promoting clean energy access and rural agro-industry and supporting the government in domesticating AU Agenda 2063 among a host of others.

"The local branch will draw the attention of the general public and the authorities on the need to adapt to climate change and reduce its impact on our environment, especially the crucial, but highly vulnerable agricultural sector. It will also reminded all stakeholders present about the necessity and importance of an optimized agro-sector leveraging ecosystems based adaptation to achieving not only food & nutritional security, but income generation, job creation & combating poverty, combating climate change," he added.

Speaking earlier, Musa Sanneh, the EBAFOSA Focal person in the area, said the event was meant to engage all stakeholders in line with the platform's principle of inclusivity with the move to draw the attention of the general public and the authorities on the need to adapt to climate change and reduce its impact on our environment, especially the crucial, but highly vulnerable agricultural sector.

For his part, Abubacarr Krubally, a representative of All Gambia Forestry Platform, spoke at length on the significance of the forum. He called on participants to embrace EBAFOSA for effective networking between stakeholders in forestry, agriculture, environment and other sectors to support the EBAFOSA URR regional structure and national branch and its activities.

Aja Neneh Bah and Makandeh Ceesay, a representative of the women farmers in the region and assistant EBAFOSA URR focal person respectively, both highlighted the need for all EBAFOSA national branch and other stakeholders to support the regional structure with capacity building and develop some initiatives into projects with a view to addressing the issue of food and nutritional insecurity.

