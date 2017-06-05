Gambia: You Either Obey the Law or Be Consumed By the Law Says Interior Minister

The Interior minister has stated that citizens of The Gambia should either obey the law or be consumed by the law, adding that acts of provocation that could undermine public security shall be visibly met by the compelling force of the law.

He added that every citizen is subjected to the law and every inch of Gambian territory must subject to Gambian law. "No part of Gambia shall be permitted to be island by itself in terms of enforcement of the law," he said. "Impunity shall not be accepted from any community or settlement in the Gambia."

Mai Ahmed Fatty, made this remarks during a televised address to the nation, while addressing the incident which took place between rioters and security personnel at Kanilai resulting to the death of one person.

He said on 2nd June, a group of people at Kanilai, villages around Kanilai and border villages inside Casamace engaged in violent demonstrations. He added that the rioters attacked the security forces deployed in and around Kanilai and border villages.

"Security reports revealed that members of the groups armed with traditional weapons engage in proactive acts against members of the security forces in the area, made demands one of which is removal of security personnel from Kanilai area, particular ECOMIG Forces"

Interior Minister noted that ECOMIG forces would not have been in The Gambia, if the former president had accepted the will of Gambia people and peacefully hand-over power to a newly democratic elected government. "A security situation existed which necessitated the interventions of ECOWAS, which led to the presences of ECOWAS troops in the Gambia."

The Interior minister explained that ECOMIG forces are their guest. "ECOMIG is here to support Gambia's security stabilisation to consolidate democratic gains in accordance with clear international rules of engagement."

Interior minister said the presence of ECOMIG is a needed requirement to enable The Gambia consolidate its democracy, rule of law and to effect the needed reforms particularly security sector reforms that Gambia needs to move ahead.

"The Gambia must place itself and accord itself the capacity to confront the security challenges of the 21st Century," he said. "The new democratic dispensation must be nurtured and jealously protected if we have to avert potential internal insecurity.

On matters of national security, Mai noted that Gambians must avoid reaching a crossroad and as Gambians with common destiny and purpose, they must match together hand-in-hand in unison towards a common destiny.

"We will fail as a nation if we move ahead leaving any community or section of community behind," he preached. "We will be at our best if we all can work together as each other's keeper and be personate about our common wellbeing."

He said: "Never again in our history, shall we permit the fans of dictatorship and executive lawlessness to rare its ugly head in our country." The Interior minister further reminded the nation saying: "We cannot create a strong nation, vibrant economy or peaceful and stable communities if we engage in lawless acts or take law in to our own hands all in the name of democracy."