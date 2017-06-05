Gambia: GDC Condemns Killing of Civilian At Kanilai By Ecomig Forces

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has condemned the killing of an unarmed civilian in Kanilai by ECOMIG Forces.

The statement reads:

The Gambia Democratic Congress condemns the killing of an unarmed civilian in Kanilai by ECOMIG forces. The use of firearms was unnecessary to quell a peaceful demonstration by civiliaans and defeats the purpose of fighting against 22 years misrule. The incident is a catastrophic intelligence failure and demonstrates the government failure to stitch together our much divided society. The government's snail pace in path to reconciliation will only further divide our society. GDC urges government to investigate the incident and address the situation without delay. GDC extends condolences to the family of the victim and wish the injured a speedy recovery.