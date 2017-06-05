Gambia: Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Centre Boosted

The Chapman Kunda Descendants, a family-related social group recently donated useful items to Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Centre as a show of sharing with the patients undergoing counseling.

The donated items include soap, used clothing, among others are anchored on the group's main objective, which is to foster unity, reconnect with family members both at home and abroad, thereby nurturing long-lasting ties with the centre. Established over twenty years ago, the group youth component was created in January 2015.

According Joseph Peacock, president of the youth component of the group, part of the activities of CKD was to support the Sanatorium, Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Centre, the home of the elderly in Bakoteh and to provide financial support to some needy students. "It has series of fund raising ventures, one of such is the annual workers day dance which raises the chunk of its activity funds", he explained.

President Peacock explained that annually the group supports the Tanka Tanka Psychiatric home as part of sharing and demonstrating their love to serve humanity. "This event is always done on Africa Liberation Day (25th May ) as a sign of caring and sharing for our fellow Africans. The government cannot do it alone; its effort should be complimented with initiates and project of this nature", he said.

He promised that the group would continue to support centre in the near future.

Aunty Lisong Bah, a member of the elderly component of CKD, hailed the youth component of the group for the move in providing support to the psychiatric centre.

"These donated items include soap, used clothes, among others. We are confident that they will be used for the right purposes", she expressed.

Omar Bojang, head of Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, said the health facility accommodates not only citizen of The Gambia but other countries for free.

"We have more men than women and the centre is currently accommodating 90 people, in which 70% percent are youths. Most of them are here as result of drug abuse. I advise young people to desist from drugs; for it can have negative impacts to their lives", he urged.

Bojang further commended and applauded the effort of Chapman Kunda for its continual support to the centre.