5 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Six Students Bag Diploma in Homeopathy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alhagie Babou Jallow

Mama Africa Arts Centre situated at Tanji in the Kombo South District of West Coast Region, recently held its third graduation for its third batch, graduating with diploma in homeopathy

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Bernd Ax, co-founder of the Mama Africa Art Centre, said the graduation marks the third in a series that a group of students pursuing alternative practitioners and homeopathy are graduating.

"The training is a three-year programme and includes anatomy, physiology and pathology, herbal medicine, as well as a special focus on homoeopathy"

He indicated that after the graduation the students will work in their own consultations, as teachers at their various institutions or their mobile clinics or permanent clinics.

The project, he went on, is designed to help Gambian communities in many areas particularly in the area of health, education and among others.

He expounded on some of the successes registered by the project and that since inception seven years the project has helped about 7000 patients at no cost.

"The treatment is based on herbal principal without any chemicals and side effects."

Serige Faye, a veteran journalist and executive director of National Council for Civic Education, emphasised that Gambians owe special thanks to Ax and Isha Fofana (couple) for their immense contribution to the country's health sector.

Gabriele Barben of HM Swiss equally congratulated the graduating class for their achievements, while expressing appreciations to people of Gambia for their hospitality.

Isha Fofana, the proprietress of Mama Africa Art Centre, commended the graduating class and lecturers for their achievements, further assuring of their full support in the health sector.

Gambia

Ecomig Forces Allegedly Shoot Protesters, Kill One and Injure Nine At Kanilai

In what started as a peaceful demonstration at Kanilai, the home village of former President Yahya Jammeh by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.