Gambia: Six Students Bag Diploma in Homeopathy

Mama Africa Arts Centre situated at Tanji in the Kombo South District of West Coast Region, recently held its third graduation for its third batch, graduating with diploma in homeopathy

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Bernd Ax, co-founder of the Mama Africa Art Centre, said the graduation marks the third in a series that a group of students pursuing alternative practitioners and homeopathy are graduating.

"The training is a three-year programme and includes anatomy, physiology and pathology, herbal medicine, as well as a special focus on homoeopathy"

He indicated that after the graduation the students will work in their own consultations, as teachers at their various institutions or their mobile clinics or permanent clinics.

The project, he went on, is designed to help Gambian communities in many areas particularly in the area of health, education and among others.

He expounded on some of the successes registered by the project and that since inception seven years the project has helped about 7000 patients at no cost.

"The treatment is based on herbal principal without any chemicals and side effects."

Serige Faye, a veteran journalist and executive director of National Council for Civic Education, emphasised that Gambians owe special thanks to Ax and Isha Fofana (couple) for their immense contribution to the country's health sector.

Gabriele Barben of HM Swiss equally congratulated the graduating class for their achievements, while expressing appreciations to people of Gambia for their hospitality.

Isha Fofana, the proprietress of Mama Africa Art Centre, commended the graduating class and lecturers for their achievements, further assuring of their full support in the health sector.