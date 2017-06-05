Gambia: Hawks FC Are Ff Cup Champions!!

It was all jubilation and fanfare for Hawks FC's players, fans and coaches on Friday after the team won a trophy in years as they defeated Real de Banjul in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Sponsored FF Cup final trophy after a 7-1 marathon post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

Yankuba Jarju scored for Real de Banjul in the 11th minute of the first half, while Hawks FC equalized through Matarr Badjie alias Zamack in the 56th minute of the second half. Hawks FC were playing with a one man down after central referee Bakary Papa Gassama shown a red-card to Alfusainey Gassama for a second bookable offence.

The final was arguably one of the most attended finals the Independence Stadium has ever hosted.

As winners, Hawks FC were rewarded with a giant trophy and cash prize of D150, 000, while the runners up, Real de Banjul pocketed home a consolation cash prize of D100, 000

The head coach of Hawks FC, Ansu Fatty was a quite happy man, saying he was very satisfied with the performance of his lads despite conceding an early goal and going down by one player.

"Somebody will think is going to be very impossible to play with a team like Real de Banjul and come from behind to equalize and finally won on penalties shootout". He went to congratulate his technical department as well as dedicating the trophy to the Late Alh. OusainouNjie, M.I. Jallow and the former coach Sang Ndong who he said really inspired him to be what he is today.

AbdoulieNjie, assistant coach of Real de Banjul said they accepted the defeat in good spirit, "In the spirit of fair play, we definitely accept the defeat. It was not our day because we were definitely unfortunate looking at our advantage having a one man ahead plus the goal we first scored still we could not win the trophy."

He added that, their opponent's midfield has shown a great maturity after having one man down to be able to get their equalizing goal.