Sierra Leone: Wesleyan Church Presents New National Superintendent to President Koroma

The Wesleyan Church of Sierra Leone on Thursday, 1st June 2017, presented Reverend John A. Baminhoma as their new National Superintendent to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

Welcoming the congregation, President Koroma reminded all of the great history of the Wesleyan Church and encouraged them to continue to revamp the church's intervention in education and health through the provision of a university as well as hospitals nationwide.

The president assured the Wesleyan Church of his continuous support and entreated Reverend Baminhoma to build on the existing foundation left by his predecessor.

On behalf of the Wesleyan Church, Rev. Joseph Y. Konteh reported that the church has elected Rev John A. Babinhoma as the new National Superintendent to serve for the next four years, disclosing that the church will organize handing over, inaugural and thanksgiving ceremonies for him.

He thanked President Koroma for honouring the invite by sending his vice president Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh who made a statement on his behalf, and prayed that the Lord continues to bless him.