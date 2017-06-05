5 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Footballer Cheick Tiote Dies At 30

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

A former Newcastle United midfielder, Cheick Tiote, has died after collapsing during training in China, a spokesperson for the player has announced.

The Ivory Coast international, 30, spent seven years with the Magppies making 138 league appearances before joining Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises in February.

"It is with deep sadness I confirm that Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers." said the spokesperson according to BBC Sports.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Tiote was part of the Ivorian squad that dethroned the Super Eagles to win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

He began his professional career in Belgium with Anderlecht in 2005 before moving to Dutch side FC Twente, where he made 86 appearances and won the Eredivisie league title in the 2009-10 season under manager Steve McLaren.

Nigeria

When Will Buhari Return to Nigeria?

Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.