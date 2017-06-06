Uganda: Dilemma As Catholic Priest Condemns Use of Condoms

Moyo — Despite significant progress made in the fight against HIV/Aids because of the "ABC" strategy, there is a dilemma among the Catholic community whether to continue using condoms or not.

This is due to the Catholic Church stand, which discourages the use of condoms.

Rev Fr Godfrey Aliunzi, the Obongi Catholic Parish Priest said: "When we say we prevent HIV/Aids by use of condoms, it is like giving a bicycle to a person without breaks and telling him that he is free to ride other than telling him that he can easily fall down."

Fr Aliunzi said Christians should control the spread of HIV/Aids from having unwanted sex because sex is supposed to be done in marriage.

"Why do you go for something which is not meant for you, that is why people die," he said.

The recent statistics on HIV/Aids in Moyo District (April 2016 to Mar 2017) indicates the number of individuals that tested for HIV/Aids at 1,658 of which 173 tested HIV positive.

In Gimara Sub-county, Obongi County, condom distribution points faced critics from some boda boda cyclists.

"We don't want the condom distribution point to be near our stage and we requested the sub-county authorities to relocate it immediately," said Mr Yasin Abudal, a Boda boda cyclist in Obongi town.

Mr John Kefa, a person living with HIV/Aids, said: "We must ensure that anyone at risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infection has access to condoms."

Ms Vicky Mundrua, the coordinator of Moyo Aids Heroes Association, an organisation for Persons living with HIV/Aids in Moyo District, said it was resolved in a recent HIV/Aids review meeting held in April 2017 that religious leaders can play their role but leave the condom use issues to other development partners.