Uganda: Busia Youth Fail to Pay Back Shs700 Million Loan

Photo: Daily Monitor

Misused. Piggery is one of the projects funded under the Youth Livelihood Programme.

Busia — Youth in Busia District have so far paid back only Shs84 million out of the Shs800 million they received under the government Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP).

This means that the pace of loan recovery in the district is very slow. Some youth take the money as a token from the government yet it is a revolving fund to be rolled out to other youth groups in form of a loan.

The development has now seen district authorities struggling to recover Shs716 million given to youth groups in the district.

According to the resident district commissioner, Mr Hussein Batanda, the youth got Shs400 million under phase one and another Shs400 million in the second phase. But to his shock; only 10 per cent has been recovered from phase I and 11per cent from phase II.

This means only Shs84 million has been recovered.

Mr Batanda told Daily Monitor on June 2 that the money was a government revolving fund to youth groups but the youth diverted it, because some thought it was political money and could not be refunded.

He said the worst groups are those whose executive members shared the money alone, leaving out none executive members.

As a result, those who never got a share insist the executive should refund the money.

Other groups are accusing district bosses of having deducted a big percentage of the said money to have been retained at the district. They reportedly shared it amongst themselves.

However, Mr Batanda said whatever reason the groups give, legal action is to be taken against them.

When the Daily Monitor contacted the district chief administrative officer, Mr Iriam Walter, for comment about the accusation against his officers, he said he had heard about it, adding that in order to take legal steps, youths should get in touch with him and name those officers and the amount each got.

The district youth chairperson, Mr Ronald Okambo, told this newspaper that it is true some youth groups claim district officials ate their money.