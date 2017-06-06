Uganda: Pillar of Education in Bushenyi

Some people are cut out to make things happen and William Mukaira is one of them. During his experience as a teacher in the 1990s, Mukaira noticed that the education standards of schools were declining.

The desire to contribute towards improving these standards in his home district of Bushenyi and a wish to remain economically viable gave birth to the idea of starting a private secondary school.

And so Valley College, the first 'big' privately-owned secondary school in Bushenyi, was born. "I used proceeds from milk, my hotel and sold some of my cows and trees to raise money for construction," says Mukaira.

The school opened its doors in 1997, with only 48 A-Level students who all passed their Uganda Certificate of Education exams that year. This raised confidence among the parents and students from the neighbouring schools who started flocking the school for vacancies.

Mukaira started with A-Level classes because, he believes that, in any new business, one should start with the venture that takes a short period to a longer one so that they can easily monitor its progress.

Mukaira persuaded parents who were his friends to give him their children who had completed Senior Four. His own son, James Muhanguzi, was among the pioneer students.

He recruited part-time teachers from the neighbouring schools and gave them relatively higher salaries than they were earning.

A new concept

The school started with boys and girls because mixed schools were very few in the sub-region.

"I hoped to win the sympathy of many parents. Some parents traditionally wanted their children to study from single sex schools but this does not give a child enough preparation for his or her future. In this developing world, women and men should compete in the same environment."

As the school continued to perform better, in 1998, Mukaira decided to start the O-Level section to feed the upper secondary level. By 2012, the school had more than 1,000 students over all.

Soaring higher

After getting reasonable progress with Valley College, Mukaira decided to start a university to absorb the ever increasing number of high school graduates.

Consultations were made with relevant authorities and stakeholders and eventually the Education ministry granted and confirmed Valley University of Science and Technology (VUST) with its motto as "Education for Self Reliance". It admitted its first students in August 2015.

"VUST's philosophy is that for any community to develop, science-based knowledge is a key actor especially for societies that will be torch bearers for the rest," Mukaira says.

As one way of opening doors to students that are clever but needy, Mukaira offers bursaries at both university and secondary levels.

Mukaira is happy to admit he involves his family members in the management of both the school and university. "Involving them is meant to ensure they, too, develop a sense of ownership" he says.

But his journey has had some challenges. "Getting accommodation for all our students, spacious infrastructure and a steady food supply were not easy," he says.

Despite these, Mukaira still soldiers on and says any business however small, needs strict and close supervision if tangible results are to be realised.

Biography

Born in 1930, Mukaira attended Bweranyangi Junior School in Bushenyi, Canon Apolo Teachers College and Kakoba Primary Teachers College (currently Bishop Stuart University) in Mbarara District. He served as a primary school teacher but quit in 1966 to concentrate on private work. Aside from owning Valley College and Valley University of Science and Technology, Mukaira also owns Valley Inn hotel, a wine factory, and a dairy farm. He has also taken part in politics by serving as Bushenyi District chairperson, Chairman LC3 Bushenyi-ishaka Town council and Forum for Democratic Change chairperson for Bushenyi District.

What they say about MUKAIRA

"I admire his resolve to achieve what he sets out to do. I have this real but naïve thinking that if he tries something and he fails, one should be cautious. He is our development icon."

Willis Bashaasha, former Bushenyi District chairperson

"The establishment of Valley College and VUST in the area has ushered in quality education in the region. Starting a school was and is a very good contribution towards the development of Bushenyi and the entire region."

Joram Tibasiimwa, retired head teacher

"My daughter completed Senior Four with 20 points but I had no money for A Level. She was given a bursary and scored 17 points, which got her government sponsorship for Medicine and Surgery at university, thanks to Mukaira."

Eunice Bamwine, parent at Valley College