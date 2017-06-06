Uganda: Three-Star Kawempe Aim for More

Kampala — Kawempe Muslim coach Ayub Khalifan believes his team's need to show critics they could still triumph without former Fufa Female Footballer of the Year Sandra Nabweteme is what spurred them to a third consecutive Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) title.

Kawempe re-wrote their history by beating Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 4-0 in the finals in Wankulukuku on Sunday to end the league season unbeaten in 14 games, scoring 58 goals and conceding just five.

"The first trophy (in 2015) was most important because it is when people started to notice and talk about us," Khalifan said.

However, he seems to have found more satisfaction in this season's triumph than the other two.

Attacking options

"A lot was said about we shall not compete again when Sandra moved to USA last year," he said. She had been top scorer and captain for two seasons. "So this particular trophy is special because we did it as a team. We did not have to rely on individuals to confirm our status as the best team in the league," he added.

With league top scorer (26 goals) and captain Hasifah Nassuna marked out of positions of influence in the final, 16 year old Juliet Nalukenge came to the party with a brace before the hour mark. She has scored 14 in the league this season. "My teammates know I can score goals, so they keep feeding the ball to me. I want to thank them for believing in me," Nalukenge - who scored a record 33 goals in the National Post Primary Games last month, said.

Sharon Naddunga and substitute Favour Nambatya added the others for this thin squad of only 18 players.

Ability to rebuild

With Nabweteme's industry and pace lost, Khalifan and his coaching staff that includes Moses Nkata and Abdul-Malik Ddamulira turned to Nalukenge and Nambatya to partner Nassuna.

They preferred that for whatever Kawempe lacked in physical presence, they would more than make up for it in technical ability.

Winger Habiba Namalwa was pulled into midfielder alongside Tracy Akiror when combative midfielder Esther Naluyimba joined Uganda Martyrs High School.

Keeping the backbone

Defender Yudaya Nakayenze has provided the physical surge when they need it - like in that 0-1 away win at Kampala Queens on December 10.

Viola Namuddu, Rehema Adubango and goalkeeper of the season Ruth Aturo remained part of the team's backbone.

New talent

Most importantly, Kawempe has in the last two seasons brought through other talents like Mariam Nakabugo, Joan Nakirya, Grace Aluka, Sharon Aponyi and Aminah Nababi.

"We want to keep churning out more young players. We want to continue fielding the B team in the regional league so that by the time they come to the senior team, they are hungry to win," Khalifan said. Kawempe Muslim SS under embraced women's football in 2000 with long-serving headmaster Bruhane Mugerwa adding incentives like bursaries for female players seven years ago.

There is no doubt about the school and club's ability to produce young players and turn them into winners. In fact this success is a reward for the over 15 years, Kawempe Muslim SS has invested in women's football.