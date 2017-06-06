Uganda: Carol Atuhirwe's Body Finally Arrives Home

Entebbe — A sombre mood engulfed Entebbe International Airport on Monday afternoon as family and friends gathered to receive the remains of the ever smiling Carol Atuhirwe.

Despite being visibly in pain, the 31-year-old who succumbed to throat cancer last Thursday at Narayana Hospital in Bangalore India where she had been admitted for the past one year always gave a hopeful smile.

Atuhirwe became the poster face in the fight against cancer in the country last year when hundreds of people countrywide rallied as one in the famously dubbed 'Save Carol Campaign' that collected Shs327m for her treatment in India.

Atuhirwe's body arrived aboard Fly Emirates at 2pm.

Ms Grace Mugizi, the deceased mother, who could barely speak told Daily Monitor that her daughter had been a strong girl in the battle against cancer, "We have lost a promising daughter. We had a lot of hope in her," she said.

Ms Kate Atwine, Atuhirwe's aunt described her as a God fearing, mature, polite, hardworking girl, "I am going to really miss her, I pray that she rests in eternal peace. I know she has gone to be with the lord" she said.

Ms Maureen Nakitende, a friend to the deceased said she got to know Atuhirwe during the 'Save Carol Campaign'. "She's been an amazing person in her fight against cancer. Uniting Ugandans to fight cancer was really an amazing thing," said Nakitende.

Atuhirwe was the third born in a family of eight children. She graduated with a Bachelor degree in Industrial Art at Uganda Christian University Mukono.

Arrangements

According to Mr Benon Muhererza, an uncle to the deceased, there will be a funeral service at All Saints Church Nakasero at 10am today.

Thereafter the body will be taken to her ancestral home in Ishongororo, Kabale village, Ibanda District where she will be laid to rest.