5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Us Bars Staff, Citizens From Using Troubled Air Zimbabwe - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United States embassy in Zimbabwean capital Harare has reportedly barred its citizens and staff from traveling on the southern African country's troubled national airline, Air Zimbabwe, citing safety concerns.

According to NewsDay, the US embassy spokesperson David McGuire said in a statement that the prohibition order was with immediate effect.

He, however, said that the ban would be lifted as soon as all issues had been addressed according to international standards.

"We stand ready to work with Air Zimbabwe and Caaz [Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe] in any way as they address the issues raised. US embassy Harare will lift the restriction when all issues have been verifiably addressed according to international standards," McGuire was quoted as saying.

Reports last month indicated that the European Commission had barred Air Zimbabwe from flying to Europe over safety concerns.

The European Commission maintains an Air Safety List of airlines that they say don't meet international safety standards and are barred from operating in the European Union.

The commission named Air Zimbabwe - regularly used by President Robert Mugabe on his overseas trips - as one of four airlines added to the list "due to unaddressed safety deficiencies that were detected by the European Safety Agency".

All five of Air Zimbabwe's planes were grounded in April, according to Zimbabwe Independent. It was not clear whether all five are now back in the skies.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Outcry As Mugabe Govt Chooses Chinese Firm for Voter Registration

Zimbabwe's main opposition MDC party has criticised the selection of a Chinese firm to supply equipment for the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.