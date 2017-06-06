Uganda: District Land Boards Have No Power to Allocate Customary Land

opinion

Last week I attended a workshop organised by Action for Development and Environment (Acode) on the subject: 'Land management, challenges, imminent evictions, and implications for development', and after hearing harrowing reports from various districts, we all left wondering what can be done to save this country from imminent bloodshed.

Many of us did not know that there is an internally displaced camp in Bunyoro containing more than four thousand poor people, who were displaced pursuant to a fraudulent title deed. In Buliisa District, one man got thousands of acres through a dubious court order and the Gulu District chairman was almost in tears over the story of a man who was shot dead when he strayed on a big man's holding. A government ranch has been claimed by faceless people with title deeds.

The Land Act of 1997, for the first time, defined "customary land tenure" as land regulated by customary rules, which are limited in their operation to a particular description or class of persons."

The logical implication of this definition would be that for one to acquire land in an area covered by customary tenure, one would have to be sanctioned by those rules. However this provision has not been implemented and instead, the district land boards have wrongly assumed the role of granting leases over customary land with dire consequences.

The district land boards were set up under Article 241 of the Constitution, which specifies their functions to be:

To hold and allocate land in the district, which is not owned by any person or authority; to facilitate the registration and transfer of interests in land; and to deal with any other matters connected with land in the district in accordance with laws made by Parliament.

Accordingly, the Constitution does not give district land boards the power to allocate customary land, which is owned either communally or through clans. This means that these boards have no role to play since in Uganda, there is no land which is not owned either by individuals or customarily and in the case of Buganda, the former Crown land (the "9000" square miles), was vested in the Kabaka of Buganda as trustee for the people of Buganda to be administered by the Buganda Land Board under the agreement of 1961. The result is that whenever board allocates land, there is bound to be conflict with the rightful owner and the allocattee.

Another conflict which is going to lead to social upheaval is the issuance of freehold title deeds over mailo land in Buganda. It is true that during colonial days, freehold titles were issued to non-Africans over mailo because under the law, they could not hold mailo land, which was reserved for only Africans.

However, the interest granted was akin to a lease granted under the Crown Lands Ordinance and was governed by section 10 of that Ordinance, which provided that such interest was limited to 99 years and on expiry, the land returned to the mailo owner.

Today, most of these grants have expired, but instead of returning the land to their rightful owners, the land office is giving it away to so-called investors. The most fraudulent example is the case of MRV 82 (now Block 269) Lubowa Estate, where an English company filed a transfer for 87 acres but was issued with a title deed for 1,500 acres.

This land belongs to the late Yusuf SSuuna, who leased it to The Uganda Company Ltd through a Grant made in 1911, which means that the period of the Grant expired in 2010. The writing is on the wall as they say.

Mr Mulira is a lawyer.