Uganda: Sources of Start Up Capital After Vocational School

Upon completing his course at Nakawa Vocational Institute in Kampala, Isa Walusimbi's biggest challenge was startup capital for his own business.

Hence Walusimbi, a motor-vehicle mechanic, ended up in the pool of the many graduates plying streets for jobs.

Walusimbi, however, sought employment at a garage in Kisekka market for more than two years where he saved money he used as startup capital for his own garage.

"I am glad I did not spend a lot of time looking for a job," he said. He is currently the manager of Najja Auto Garage on Entebbe Road.

There a few money-generating ventures a graduate can engage in to overcome the challenge of startup capital.

Barter your skills

Josephine Naigaga, a graduate from YWCA Vocational Training Institute, Kampala says, "I used the baking skills I learnt during my catering course to teach friends and referrals how to bake cakes and snacks from my home at a cost of about Shs300, 000 a month. I was able to save and purchase a locally-made oven as well as rent space for my bakery and cake shop."

Parental support

Parents can help get you financial help. Sheena Kawalya, 26, faced several failed attempts while job hunting. "On sharing this with my mother, she offered me Shs2,000,000 to start up a mobile money business from which I was able to start up a boutique downtown Kampala where I also tailor clothes."

Seek a bank loan

Some banks offer soft loans for those starting business. Francis Nabeeta shares how he sought a loan to start up his business. "After my studies at Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Training Education, I got a job as an office messenger. Although my salary was never adequate, I took up a salary loan to start up an events management business," he says.

Tap into NGO youth funds

"I ventured into farming after my studies at Kyera Agricultural College in Mbarara, so I took on training from Youth Alive. The organisation gave me seedlings to start up tree growing in my home village," shares Raymond Alinda. Alinda encourages the youth to use small start up tools to build a business.