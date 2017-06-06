Uganda: Tough Time for Schools Amid High Food Prices

There has been a rise in the prices of food stuffs around the country affecting budgets for schools this second term. The high prices are attributed to the shortage of food due to the prolonged drought that affected most food producing districts in the country. In accounts offered by some head teachers and parents, the schools' feeding budgets have been adjusted either by increasing fees or by removing some food stuffs such as rice, sugar and beef, among others from the menu.

Muhammed Kamya, the head teacher of Global Muslim Secondary School, Naggalama says he met parents and explained why school fees have increased from the initial Shs350, 000 to Shs500, 000 this term.

"Despite increasing fees, we have not completely filled the gap created by the increment in food prices," says Kamya.According to Kamya, the school of more than 400 students uses roughly 18 bags of posho a month and about 54 a term. "Last term, we were buying a 50kg sack of posho at Shs100, 000 but we now have to part with Shs250, 000. sugar was at Shs145, 000 a bag but now it is Shs250, 000 and being a village school, this makes it difficult for us to keep up," says Kamya.

Budget constraints

Betty Sumba, a parent at Bright Parents Primary School, Pallisa, says, "The fees has been increased from Shs300,000 to Shs350,000 for Primary One to Primary Four, and from Shs400,000 to Shs450,000 for Primary Five to Primary Seven pupils to cater for food," says Sumba, a lecturer at Islamic University in Uganda.

Erisa Kigenyi, the director of Manafwa High School in Mbale, says the high cost of food stuffs means that schools have to increase fees to stay afloat.

"Our lunch for 1,041 students would be approximately100Kg of posho that previously cost us about Shs150,000 and 50Kg of beans that originally cost Shs100,000 a day but now, with the increase to Shs2,500 for a kilo of posho and Shs3,800 for a kilogram of beans, we shall spend Shs192,500 on beans and Shs250,000 on posho daily to feed the students, which is far above what we had budgeted for," said Kigenyi.

He says the school had budgeted for Shs11 million for posho and Shs7.5 million for beans this term but they now have to adjust the budget. Kigenyi adds that food stuffs such as rice, matooke, potatoes, sugared porridge are going to become a luxury.

Alternative means

Edward Peter Basembeza, the head teacher of Mother Manjeri Primary School in Bweyogerere, says regardless of the change in the prices, the school is looking at other ways of maintaining the standard of feeding the students well without increasing fees.

"We have a population of 1,800 pupils but we know this sudden change in school fees has an implication to both parents just as much as high food prices have on the school," he says. Basembeza says they have minimised consumption by making sure they do not cook excess food and feed only those they are supposed to.

"We have private suppliers who sell us a bag (100kgs) of posho at Shs70,000 but now have increased it to Shs100, 000. The same people used to sell us sugar (50kgs) at Shs150,000 but have increased it to Shs200, 000," he says.

Regulating increment

In January, the Education ministry permanent secretary, Alex Kakooza, said secondary schools may increase school fees to counter the rising cost of living. But he also warned that the increase should "be within the limit" although he did not state the actual limit. "While government appreciates the prevailing economic situation, which results in a number of requests to increase fees, schools should not hike these fees inconsiderably because we want all children to access education," Kakooza told head teachers at the close of a two-day Senior One selection exercise at the Uganda Manufacturers Association Hall in Kampala.

Kakooza, however, warned schools implementing the Universal Secondary Education and Universal Primary Education against any fees increment that violates government policy. The government pays Shs47, 000 per student in a USE school, which the stakeholders say is so little and hardly keeps a student in school for a term at the prevailing increase in food prices.

Patrick Muinda, the commissioner communication and information management at the ministry of Education, said schools are under instruction from the permanent secretary ministry of Education not to increase fees. "Increase in food prices alone is not enough to make schools hike fees. Any school that increases will face disciplinary action," said Muinda. He, however, says if a school is to increase fees, it must go through the Board of Governors or School Management Committee, which bodies will write formally to the permanent secretary about the need for fees increment. "The ministry will then assess whether there is need for fees increment before approving it," he added.

Like Prof Timothy Wangusa, the presidential adviser on literary affairs, says, education in Uganda is faced with many problems and an unstable environment. "The greatest obstacles to attaining a better education is high fees charged. we need to rethink this to get every child in school."

Cuts across all food

Information by Info Trade Uganda, a market research organisation, confirmed there has been a general increase in food prices over the past year. Currently, a kilogram of beef costs Shs10,000, a bunch of matooke Shs30,000, a kilogram of rice Shs3,800, a kilogram of maize flour and cassava flour at Shs3,000 and Shs1,900, respectively in Kampala and other urban centres in the country.