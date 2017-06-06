6 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kiplimo Stands Out As USPA Picks Five

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — Jacob Kiplimo will most likely be among the contenders for the 2017 Nile Special/Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) sports personality of the year.

His gold at the World Cross Country Championship, Uganda's first at the event, will live long in the memory of many a Ugandan.

Before the curtain falls on 2017, Kiplimo was unanimously voted as the Nile Special/Uspa personality for the month of March as journalists held their first meeting of the year at Imperial Royale Hotel yesterday.

Kiplimo produced a performance of a lifetime to win gold in the men's U20 race, covering the the 8km course in 22 minutes and 40 seconds to end the Kenyan and Ethiopian dominance.

As the first five months were voted upon, national basketball champions City Oilers and athlete Robert Chemonges also got unanimous recognition for January and April respectively.

Oilers beat Betway Power 4-1 in the 2016 finals that were pushed to January while Chemonges won the Dusseldorf marathon in Germany.

Actual voting only happened for the months of February and May with KCCA boxing club and bodybuilder Andrew Senoga triumphing.

KCCA won the National Open for the first time in 28 years. Senoga had to fend off KCCA FC and Jinja SSS for a first journalists' recognition.

He won gold at the International natural bodybuilding championships in Germany.

That was enough to beat KCCA FC's league glory and Jinja SSS' maiden Copa Coca Cola Post Primary Schools' title.

USPA AWARD WINNERS

January - City Oilers (basketball)

February - KCCA (boxing)

March - Jacob Kiplimo (athletics)

April - R. Chemopnges (athletics)

May - A. Ssenoga (bodybuilding).

