5 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: CBN Injects $190 Million Into Forex Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times

Relentless to achieve convergence of rates between the interbank and Bureau de Change segments of the foreign exchange market (FOREX), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected another $190 million into the market.

The acting director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said $100 million was offered as wholesale interventions and $50 million was allocated to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) FOREX window.

He said $40 million was also allocated to accommodate customers requiring FOREX for business, Personal Travel Allowances, tuition and medical fees.

Mr. Okorafor said Naira had made tremendous gain against the dollar in recent times.

He said FOREX rates at both the inter-bank and BDC segments had almost converged, prompting even greater optimism that the value of the Naira would continue to spike.

Mr. Okorafor observed that by ensuring transparency in the market as well as fairness to end-users, the CBN had further exposed speculators and checkmated them.

He, therefore, urged all dealers, particularly licensed BDCs, to continue to play by the rule, adding that the CBN would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any erring bank or dealer.

Mr. Okorafor said the CBN had also released new guidelines to further develop the foreign exchange market and improve its structure.

"The new circular, among other provisions, allows authorised dealers to sell their excess foreign currency to other authorised dealers without seeking prior approval from the CBN," he said.

Meanwhile the Naira continues to maintain its strong stand against major currencies around the globe, exchanging for N364 for one dollar in the BDC segment of the market on Monday.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Returns From UK, Speaks About President's Health

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, this morning returned from the United Kingdom, where she went to visit her husband,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.