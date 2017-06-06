Ethiopian Airlines Wins African Airline of the Year

Ethiopian Airlines has been named the African Airline of the year, 2016, in recognition of its continued rapid growth, increased profitability and outstanding contribution to aviation development in Africa.

A statement by the airline on Monday in Abuja, disclosed that the award was announced at the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference and Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Meseret Bitew, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, said that the airline was pleased to win the award for the second time in a row.

Mr. Bitew added that the feat was a testimony of the airlines' commitment to serve the people of Africa.

"The commendable success of Ethiopian Airlines attributes to the visionary leadership of Ethiopian management and the hard work of thousands of Ethiopian employees who work hard around the clock.

"We shall continue to play vital roles in connecting African countries with their major trading partners around the world and realise an economically liberal Africa."

The statement quoted Nick Fadugba, Chief Executive Officer of African Aviation as saying, "in the past 12 months, Ethiopian Airlines has further expanded its route network and modernised its fleet.

"It also inaugurated three new aircraft maintenance hangars as well as a new world-class in-flight catering facility and has strengthened its airline joint ventures in Africa.

"In addition, Ethiopian Airlines has achieved a record financial turnover and profitability in spite of various industry challenges.

"Currently, the airline is well on track to exceed the goals of its Vision 2025 Strategy."

According to the statement, Ethiopian airline is a multi-award winning airline which includes Airline of the Year Award, for the fifth consecutive year, by African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

It also won the SkyTrax World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, Best African Cargo Airline of the Year Award and Passenger Choice Award for Best Airline in Africa.

