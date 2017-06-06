Ethiopian Airlines has worn the African Aviation 'African Airline of the Year' Award for 2017, for the second year running.

The award was presented at the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference & Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa in recognition of the airline's continued rapid growth, increased profitability and its outstanding contribution to aviation development in Africa, a statement said.

According to the statement, the airline's Acting Chief Financial Officer, Mr Meseret Bitew, in his response to the win, attributed the company's success to the visionary leadership of Ethiopian management and the hard work of employees.

He said, "Mobility and air connectivity being the economic engine of growth and development, we shall continue to play vital roles in connecting African countries with their major trading partners around the world and realize an economically liberal Africa."

African Aviation CEO, Mr Nick Fadugba, who announced the award, said: "In the past 12 months, Ethiopian Airlines has further expanded its route network, modernized its fleet, inaugurated three new aircraft maintenance hangars, as well as a new world-class in-flight catering facility and has strengthened its airline joint ventures in Africa.

"In addition, Ethiopian Airlines has achieved a record financial turnover and profitability in spite of various industry challenges. Currently, the airline is well on track to exceed the goals of its Vision 2025 Strategy."