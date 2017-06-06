5 June 2017

Nigeria: Floyd Mayweather to Fight Dogara At Transcorp

By Tunde Eludini

The famous world boxing champion and boss of The Money Team (TMT), Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr, will arrive in Nigeria on June 12 in what has been termed as a historic visit by organisers, Zzini Media Concept.

Speaking with the media in Lagos on Monday, the chairman of Tettrazzini Group of Companies, the parent company for Zzini Media, Donatus Okonkwo, who is organising an African tour for the boxing icon, said Mayweather among other things will be involved in a charity bout with the Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara.

"Floyd is coming to sub Saharan Africa for the first time and he is starting in Nigeria," Mr. Okonkwo announced.

"He would arrive on the 12th of June barely eight days from today, he would be around for four days and three nights" he added.

Reeling out the itinerary for Mayweather in his four-day visit, Mr. Okonkwo said the boxing champ will be visiting Lagos, Abuja, Akwa Ibom and Anambra during his stay in Nigeria.

"We are happy to tell you that Mayweather will be engaging Dogara in a charity bout to be staged in Abuja," the lead promoter for the Mayweather visit revealed.

He added that the Speaker has already given assurances that he would be present for the bout as it is a charitable event.

The bout is fixed June 14 at the Transcorp Hotel.

