Nigeria: Buhari Is Recovering Fast, Kalu Says After London Visit

Lagos — A former Governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, said yesterday that President Mohammadu Buhari is fast recuperating.

Kalu who said he visited Buhari in London, asked people spreading messages of hate and division to desist, saying it was inhumanity to man for some Nigerians to feast on messages of falsehood about the health of the President.

Kalu who spoke at the Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos, said, "I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped in London to see Mr President. He is recovering very fast. I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him."

The former governor rated the administration of Buhari high on the fight against insurgency and corruption but low on the economy and rule of law. He said, "The government has done well but there is a lot of suffering in the land. The masses are suffering, going through economic problems. The administration has done well, but must obey the laws of the land by respecting judicial processes. Government must pursue the hardware and software of democracy that includes the rule of law and respect of the constitution."