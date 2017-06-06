Tanzania: Vice-President Orders Actions Against Polluters

Photo: VPO/Daily News

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan plants a tree to celebrate the World Environment Day at national level in Butiama Village in Mara Region.

Butiama — Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday ordered stern legal measures against manufacturing and mining companies that are blatantly ignoring environmental conservation rules and regulations.

Speaking at the World Environment Day marked here nationally, the Vice-President also issued a stern warning on toxic sludge seeped into rivers from the mine, saying the government will equally institute legal action against factories failing to control the poisonous substances. The Environment Day was celebrated in Butiama village, the home of Father of the Nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

According to Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union Affairs and Environment, January Makamba, the choice of the venue aimed at borrowing a leaf and philosophy of Mwalimu Nyerere.

The day was commemorated amid United States of America's announced withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, weakening efforts to combat global warming. US President Donald Trump announced last Thursday that the Paris agreement was a pernicious threat to America's economy and sovereignty.

The Paris Climate Agreement involves nearly 200 nations to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to curb climate change. Ms Samia said if the environment is not well protected, the country will be subjected to danger, cautioning that some species were likely to disappear.

She called on all leaders to work tirelessly to ensure environmental protection.

She insisted that it was high time leaders in collaboration with the community put in place measures to protect human activities from destroying the environment.

"Total disregard of environment is likely to endanger the lives of the next generation... we need to provide massive education to our communities for everybody to participate towards the building of environmental conscious economy," she said.

The VP commended the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to allow residents to tour the national parks free of charge, in commemoration of the environment day, adding that it was the best initiative that should be done every year to create friendly environment to preserve the country's natural resources.

"As we mark, the World Environment Day, it is equally important to think of every sector and every citizen in the protection of the environment," she noted.

In his speech, Mr Makamba said Mwalimu Nyerere led by example on environmental issues, citing the establishment of own forest in his Butiama village, adding that all Tanzanians should emulate the fallen hero in environmental protection. Later in the evening, the Vice- President joined Butiama residents at the National dialogue on environment.

Before addressing the public rally, she participated in the tree planting exercise at the Mwalimu Nyerere's forest in Butiama village.

The Chairman of CEO Roundtable who is also Chairman of the Environmental Fund Board, Mr Ali Mufuruki, said at least 1,000 hectares of forest are cut daily, a situation that needs deliberate efforts to remedy.

"We need alternative source of energy that will gradually replace the use of charcoal and firewood used by 90 per cent of the population. Gas could be the possible replacement if distribution innovations were introduced for many to afford it," he said.