Rwanda: Rugby - Thousand Hills Turn Focus to Sevens Festival

After winning the 2017 Genocide memorial rugby tournament, Thousand Hills Rugby Football Club has now shifted focus to the next competition, the Sevens Festival, which is scheduled for August 26.

The Hills beat Rams Mbarara University RFC from Uganda 14-12 in the final to lift this year's title for the first time at APR FC training ground near Amahoro National Stadium in Remera on Sunday.

Thousand Hills beat Okapi from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 40-8 and Lions de Fer 40-0 to set up a semi-final clash against local archrivals Remera Buffaloes whom they defeated 7-0 in extra time following 5-5 draw in normal time.

After the final, Thousand Hills Coach Jimmy Adam Mugabo said, the victory means a lot especially to the players' development and in terms of boosting their experience and confidence.

"This is like setting a new standard for 7's rugby in Rwanda because it was always hard to beat a team from Uganda. Ugandan teams dominated the first two editions of the Genocide Memorial tournament," he noted.

Mugabo added that, "This trophy means a lot because it is the first time we have won this tournament but we need to continue working hard in preparation for the second edition of the Hills 7's Festival in August."

The tournament, which is aimed at commemorating the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, started with a 'walk to remember' by the participating teams and Rwanda Rugby Federation officials, from the Convention Centre to Amahoro Stadium and players observed a minute of silence before games started.

Jinja Hippos from Uganda won the second edition last year after holding off a select Uganda Veterans side 7-5 at the Red Cross ground in Kacyiru.