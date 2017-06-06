Tanzania: Yanga,Tusker in Do or Die Clash

Premier League champions Young Africans face a banana-skin test when they launch their SportPesa Super Cup campaign against Kenyan champions, Tusker FC due at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam this afternoon.

The eight-team tournament gets underway today with two fixtures whereas, promoted Singida United are set to lock horns with Kenya's AFC Leopards in the opening match at the same venue.

Young Africans, still in joyous mood after sealing a record 27th league title, will be keen to get off to winning start as the excitement of football returns to the Dar es Salaam city, just a few weeks since the end of the domestic season. Yanga have already expressed their determination to win the inaugural SportsPesa Super Cup, whose champion will bag in 66m/-.

They will have to come out on top against some of the region's bigwigs namely; Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Nakuru AllStars, Tusker FC, Simba, Singida and Jang'ombe.

But first, they must overcome Tusker FC and according to assistant coach Juma Mwambusi his charges are ready to get the campaign underway, though he remained cautious of the kind of opposition they will be facing against Tusker.

Mwambusi is expected to be on the dugout in the absence of his boss, George Lwandamina, who is reported to have flown back to his native Zambia for end of the season holiday. Mwambusi predicted a tough encounter warning that Tusker is always a difficult side to face.

The former Prisons head coach said they were in dark on the kind of football philosophy of their opponents and that makes the match unpredictable. "We have not played against them (Tusker) recently and we do not know much about their current squad but definitely you should expect a tough opponent because Tusker has always been a good team," he said.

Yanga will be without some key players -- Simon Msuva, Benno Kakolanya and Hassan Ramadhan Kessy, who are currently with the national team, Taifa Stars in Egypt. Taifa Stars have pitched a weeklong camp in Alexandria in readiness for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers match against Lesotho in Dar es Salaam on Saturday. Other notable absentees for today's fixture are Rwandese midfielder Haruna Niyonzima and Burundian striker Amis Tambwe.

The duo have travelled back to their native countries.

Mwambusi said the tournament will be a platform to gauge a couple of youth players, who could then be promoted to senior team going into next season. Speaking ahead of the game, Tusker FC Coach, George 'Best' Nsimbe oozed confidence, saying his side will get off to a flier against the Mainland champions.

Nsimbe, a former Azam FC tactician said he will capitalize on his vast knowledge about Tanzanian football, adding that he has plotted well his battle against Yanga as his side is aiming high in the event.

Tusker FC who as for Simba, Yanga and Singida United in Tanzania are under the sponsorship of SportPesa have won the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title 11 times. Prior to Yanga versus Tusker match, the newly promoted side in the Mainland Premier League, Singida United, will mark their return to elite football with a tricky game against AFC Leopards in an early kick off.

Winner of the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup will play a friendly match against the English Premier League side, Everton FC, at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on July 13th this year. Everton's pre-season match in Tanzania will celebrate the Club's new main partnership with gaming giant SportPesa and will see the Toffees become the first Premier League side to play in the East African nation.