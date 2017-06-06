Tanzania: You're 'Cheating' Me, PM Tells Gairo District Medical Officer

Morogoro — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said he will send an auditor to assess availability of medicines at the Gairo town health centre, Morogoro region.

He stated this over the weekend when addressing residents of Gairo and its environs at a public rally held at Gairo 'A' Primary School.

The PM arrived at this decision after questioning Gairo District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Albert Lyaruu, over whether he owns a pharmacy - who said he did not have a pharmacy but admitted that some of his subordinates were running their own pharmacies.

"The solution is to bring the inspector from my office so that we get the real picture whether the drugs are received by the health centre ... and how they are used ... the inspector will come to assess you personally (DMO) and all public dispensaries in the district," he declared, adding: "During my recent meeting with government officials, I told you that you are the desk officers ... unfortunately, you don't go out to the villages and see the 'real things' on the ground," he said.

He urged the DMO that he should visit the health centres and see whether the drugs were being properly used ... or he risks facing what his fellow regional leaders in Shinyanga faced.

"The government doesn't forbid its workers from running pharmacies ... what we're worried about is, people taking the medicines bought by the government into individuals' pharmacies," he emphasized, calling on the residents of Gairo to be alert and report any persons trying to misuse the resources.

Earlier, Premier Majaliwa wanted Dr Lyaruu to disclose, in public, the whole amount of money -- specifically for buying drugs - which he had received from the government during the current financial year. But his responses apparently 'teased' Mr Majaliwa, who shouted at him, saying the DMO (Dr Lyaruu) was cheating.

He noted during the first quarter of this year they received 109 million/- , out of which 33m/- was used to buy drugs and medical equipments, assuring that currently the status of availability of drugs in the area was good.