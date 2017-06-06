Nigeria: NNPC Monthly Fuel Import Now 1.3 Billion Litres

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stepped up importation of refined petroleum products to address unforeseen short fall in supply following the stoppage of fuel importation by private oil marketers.

The latest product supply data released by the corporation showed that the volume of fuel imported in February 2017 increased to 1.3 billion litres, which is the highest petroleum product import by the corporation since February 2016.

NNPC in the data contained in its February 2017 operations report, indicated that 1.3 billion litres of white products comprising 1.2 billion litres of petrol and 127 million litres of diesel was supplied into the country in February compared to 642.16 million litres of petrol and diesel shipped into the country in January 2017.

Only on two occasions, June 2016 (1.18 billion litres) and November 2016 (1 billion litres) did the volume of fuel import came close to the level seen in February 2017, the data also showed.

NNPC rarely imports over a billion litres of petroleum products except at yuletides and periods of acute fuel scarcity, analysis also showed.

However, recent developments in the downstream market of the country's oil sector indicate that the rise in NNPC's fuel imports may not be unconnected with the stoppage of fuel importation by oil marketers who previously complemented NNPC's efforts.

They were said to have stopped fuel importation because it became unprofitable to do so, thus leaving NNPC to carry the country's fuel supply burden 100 per cent since January this year.