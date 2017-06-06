Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK, Speaks About President's Health

Photo: Premium Times

Aisha Buhari on return from UK on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, this morning returned from the United Kingdom, where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave in the British capital.

According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, her spokesperson, Mrs. Buhari, on arrival, conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he would soon return to the country.

The statement, emailed to PREMIUM TIMES, quoted Mrs. Buhari as saying her husband was recuperating fast.

Mrs. Buhari called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the Federal Government in implementing the agenda for which they were elected.

"Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualize the mandate of the All Progressives Congress," she said.

Mrs. Buhari had on May 30 traveled to the UK to spend some time with the President.

Before her departure, she thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers for Mr. Buhari's quick recovery.

The president left Nigeria for London on May 7, for another round of treatment following his last trip in February.

He had earlier returned to Nigeria on March 10 after spending 51 days in the British capital during which he attended to his health.

Upon his return, the president said he "couldn't recall being so sick since he was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs."

He also said he could not recall ever having blood transfusion before.

A source close to the President had told PREMIUM TIMES in late May that Mr. Buhari's health had improved significantly, although only his physicians could determine when he will return to Nigeria and to work, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The official, who sees Mr. Buhari regularly, asked not to be named because he had no permission to discuss the president's condition with journalists.

He said the president was largely stable and able to regularly and promptly observe his five-time daily prayers.

On those calling for Mr. Buhari's resignation believing he is too sick to ever govern again, the source said, "That's the view of those arrogating God's power to themselves and would surely regret it, Insha Allah."