Uganda: Police Officer Shoots Colleagues At Wedding, Kills One

Mbale — A wedding ceremony at Bugema B village, Bukashacha Sub-county, Mbale District, turned into grief after a police constable accidentally shot his colleague dead and injured another.

Mr Mansur Sowedi, the Elgon region police spokesperson, said Constable Ezekiel Mapun's cocked gun released the bullets that hit constables Dennis Mangusho and Sandra Bumbi, who are attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU).

He said on Saturday that the police officers had been deployed at the wedding of the daughter of Ms Olivia Wawire, a Commissioner of Police.

According to Mr Sowedi, as constable Mapuni's disembarked from the deployment vehicle, his gun released a volley of bullets that hit his collegues.

"Constable Mangusho died whereas another victim is being treated at Mbale Referral Hospital. It was an accidental shooting and there were no ill intentions in this incident," Mr Sowedi said.

Mr Sowedi said Constable Mangusho was rushed to Mbale Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. He said Constable Bumbi is still receiving treatment at the medical facility while Constable Mapuni is in detention at Mbale Central Police Station.

"We suspect the shooting was accidental but we have to carry out investigations to confirm that," Mr Sowedi said.

In April, a probation police constable Bernard Ibanda accidentally shot himself in the leg during a scuffle at Fufa House in Mengo Kampala, when a group of former Uganda Cranes footballers led by Mr Dan Walusimbi, invaded the headquarters of the football body to oust the current leadership.