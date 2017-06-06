5 June 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Liberia: Netanyahu Seeks African UN Support in Return for $1bn Investment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Liberia to attend a summit of the Economic Community of West African States.

Netanyahu says he wants to expand trade and win allies. He has signed a memorandum of understanding with ECOWAS members for green energy projects worth $1bn.

But Netanyahu wants something in return. "I ask for your support in rejecting anti-Israel bias at the United Nations and in bodies such as the general assembly, UNESCO and the Human Rights Council," he told the summit.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Monrovia, Liberia's capital.

Liberia

