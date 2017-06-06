5 June 2017

Uganda: Police Have No Plans to Exhume Semwanga's Body - Kasingye

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Police have dismissed reports about a request to exhume the body of the deceased socialite and businessman Ivan Semwanga.

The police spokesperson, Mr Asan Kasingye, said they have neither resolved nor received a request by South African police to have Semwanga's body exhumed for examination as reported earlier by sections of local media.

Police statement comes amidst audios going viral on social media disputing the death of Semwanga who was buried at his ancestral home in Kayunga District last Tuesday.

As a result, a local tabloid reported at the weekend that South Africa Interpol had written to Uganda asking for the exhumation of the former husband and father of the three children of fellow socialite Zari Hassan.

"We have not received any communication from South African Interpol asking us to exhume Semwanga's body. How could it happen yet his body was cleared for repatriation by South African police," Mr Kasingye said.

Mr Kasingye explained that if poice in South Africa wanted Uganda to exhume the late Semwanga's body, it would pass its request through Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France.

Since Semwanga's death, there have been speculations that he faked his death to evade arrest after a multimillion-dollar swoop in South Africa. In the audios making rounds on social media, it is alleged that Semwanga was undergoing plastic surgery to change his identity after conning a South African based businessman of more than $100 million.

The talk was intensified by reports that Semwanga's body was not repatriated in his known name (Ivan Semwanga) but in the name of Ali Ssenyomo. Last week, two Ugandan citizens sought court orders to exhume his body so as to recover the money members of his Rich Gang crew splashed in the grave before his burial.

In the two separate lawsuits filed by Abey Mgugu and Robert Ssenfuka before the High Court in Kampala, A Plus Funeral Management and the Bank of Uganda were named as respondents.

Both applicants contend that the bank acted in negligence by failing to ensure the respect of monetary currency of Uganda and other countries. During Semwanga's burial, members of his Rich Gang crew decanted luxurious champagne and splashed money in his grave as the casket was being lowered for burial.

