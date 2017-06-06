Uganda: Six Family Members Drown, Two Missing As Boat Capsizes On Lake Victoria

Photo: Daily Monitor

Kalangala — Six people from the same family have been confirmed dead after a boat they were traveling in from Kasekulo Landing site in Mugoye Sub County capsized, thirty minutes into the a thirty nautical miles journey to Kamese Landing site on Buwuvu Island in Bufumira Sub County, Kalangala District.

A group of seven people was in an overloaded boat carrying poles that would be used to grow passion fruits in their farm at Kamese Landing site when the accident happened. According to an eye witness, Aisha Kirabo, the group had cut down several poles from a forest on Kasekulo Landing site for about a month and loaded them in a boat which set off to Kamese at about 6.00 pm on Sunday.

"We saw them loading a big boat for about twelve hours. The boat was too full and half of it had already sunk into water before they could even set off. None of them had life jackets as they set off," Ms Kirabo said.

Kalangala District Police Commander, Mr Richard Musisi identified some of the deceased as Charles Bwete, Charles Ssemugera, Ssenabulya, Kaye and Buliita, all residents of Kamese Landing site in Bufumira Sub County.

Mr Musisi also noted that only one person survived.

He however, cautioned the residents at different landing sites to always wear life jackets when travelling on water.

"People should be cautious while moving especially in the coming three months because that is when strong winds from Tanzania are experienced. As police, we will be more vigilant and will not allow any boat to move without lifesaving jackets," Musisi added.