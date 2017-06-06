6 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chakwera's Constituency Chair Backs Calls for MCP Convection

Photo: Nyasa Times
Malawi Congress Party president Lazarous Chakwera.
By Fazilla Tembo

Some few members of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from Lilongwe North West a constituency that belongs to leader Lazarus Chakwera, have backed beleaguered party secretary general Gustav to demand for a convention scheduled to take place on July 7.

Led by their Constituency Chairman, Lupiya Mazoni, said on Monday that they are tired of what is happening in the party especially the suspension of members which has brought disunity in the party.

"We need unity and peace back in our party. This is why we are calling for an urgent convention to settle such matters because an individual cannot just wake up and suspend party members. They are violating the party's constitution," said Mazoni.

According to Kaliwo, the convention was the supreme verdict of the party in order to settle its wrangles.

MCP was supposed to have a convention in 2018 preparing for 2019 General Elections but Kaliwo said the party urgently needs the convention to end the squabbles and bring peace and unity back.

