Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wife, Aides Hijack Opposition's 'Bob Death' Narrative

Photo: New Zimbabwe

First Lady Grace Mugabe and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

President Robert Mugabe's wife and top aides appear to have grabbed and done a runner with an old opposition propaganda tool centering on the 93-year-old leader's advanced age and imminent death.

The country's media has in the recent past been awash with speculative stories centering on President Mugabe's deteriorating health.

Some have gone further to make claims the 93-year-old leader was on his death bed.

President Mugabe and his spokespersons have repeatedly scorned the claims with the veteran leader saying, tongue in cheek, that he has died many deaths and kept resurrecting.

But recent events have seen Mugabe's most ardent defenders inadvertently hijack a narrative that started and gained momentum when Mugabe started showing signs of senility past few years.

Zimbabweans have not hidden their anger with a leader who has driven them into grinding poverty and pushed their country into near political and economic paralysis.

While the Zimbabwean strongman has used all the State machinery at his disposal force to ward off internal and external dissent against his continued rule, despaired locals have now resigned themselves to a Mugabe exit via natural forces.

Mugabe's opponents have found a propaganda tool out of their common rival's advanced age while private press has continuously generated talk around his death with speculation often peaking when the Zimbabwean leader goes away for his annual vacation beginning of the year.

The clergy has, likewise, has joined in the speculation, starting years back with a surprise claims by Roman Catholic cleric Pius Ncube saying he was praying for Mugabe to die.

Malawian prophet Austin Liabunya said in 2015 that Mugabe's biological clock was not going to tick beyond the year while local prophet Walter Magaya also prophesied about the death of an eminent person this year.

Firebrand pastor Philip Mugadza is latest to generate excitement around the subject with a recent "prophesy" the Zimbabwean leader was dying in October this year.

But while this has often been dismissed as wild talk by Mugabe's enemies, his close aides have swallowed the bait, with his wife, Grace picking up the talk.

"We will field a candidate of a corpse on the ballot if God takes Mugabe and people will vote for him just to show how much the President is loved," Grace said at her Buhera rally February this year.

Zanu PF youth league secretary Kudzanai Chipanga also reminded locals of Mugabe's mortality through comments that the nonagenarian leader shall continue ruling from his grave.

"Even in the event of your (Mugabe) death, to us the post of president shall remain yours alone," Chipanga told a Zanu PF youth rally last Friday.

"We will all be coming to the heroes' acre to have our politburo with cabinet ministers also conducting their meeting with you at the same spot. No other person's name deserves to be in the ballot box other than that of Gushungo."

Critics say the talk around Mugabe's death, especially from his own wife who is witness to his health failures, was very telling of a leader who has seen better days.

"While Kudzanai Chipanga and the First Lady are President Mugabe's loyalists, they are alive to the reality that a 93-year-old President Mugabe is now in the twilight of both his political career and life," said Harare based political analyst Jacob Rukweza.

While some have spoken openly about Mugabe's death, feuding Zanu PF camps have used a different language to communicate the same message through a fierce tussle for control of the party ahead of Mugabe's exit.

Rukweza continued: "The important message from Chipanga and Grace, which is directed to successionists in Zanu PF in particular and Zimbabweans in general, is that Mugabe would be president for as long as he is alive."