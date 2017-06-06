5 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TFF Confirms Zanzibar's Fresh Bid for FIFA Membership

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has formally submitted application for Zanzibar to become a member of Fifa, says the federation's president, Jamal Malinzi.

The archipelago has long hoped to become the 212th member of Fifa and had its previous application rejected by the world's football governing body in 2005.

"Following admission of Zanzibar into CAF as its 55th member in March, we have officially submitted application for the archipelago to become a member of Fifa," Malinzi has written on his official Twitter account.

Zanzibar Football Association (ZFA) has already fulfilled a crucial requirement, which states that national associations must be affiliated to continental confederations before they can join Fifa.

