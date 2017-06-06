5 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: "I Will Speak About So Many Things," Says Akhsa Karume

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — A few days after joining the opposition CUF, Ms Akhsa Abeid Aman Karume says she has many things to speak about, but she says she will do so after the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan. Ms Akhsa is a daughter of the first president of Zanzibar, the late Abeid Aman Karume.

As Ms Akhsa speaks about that, CUF's Director of Information, Publicity and Public Communication, Mr Salim Biman, has revealed that top 12 members of the CCM party will also join CUF in the coming days.

The late Karume's daughter disclosed this today through Mr Biman who was speaking on the phone with The Citizen that had wanted to know the reasons that made her join Zanzibar's main opposition party.

"I will speak about my inner most feelings after the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan. I will use the media to speak about so many things I have," said Ms Akhsa through Mr Biman.

