Burundi: Muslims to Resume Night Prayers

Muslims in Burundi will resume night prayers two years after the Ramadhan vigils were suspended following protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's re-election.

Gun violence has rocked several parts of the capital Bujumbura since President Nkurunziza announced he would seek a controversial third term in 2015, which he went on to win.

"We are now set to resume the night prayers in the mosques as most of us couldn't perform them for the past two years," said Jumah Bigirimana, a devout Muslim in Bujumbura.

"We are happy that stability is prevailing and it is our role also as Muslims to promote and preach peace in our society. This is what we will focus on most in this holy month," said Sadiq Abdallah Kajandi, the Burundian Muslim leader (mufti).

He urged Muslim faithful in the country to mark the Holy Month of Ramadhan seeking reconciliation and unity.

"We want to be close to the Muslim community in this holy month and help those in need as we promote peace and unity," Burundi's first vice president Gaston Sindimwo told the community when he visited them on Friday.

The holy season lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

In the last ten days of Ramadhan, Muslims around the world are expected to hold vigils in mosques for prayers. However, for the Burundi faithful, violence prevented them from doing so in the last two years.

Majority of the country's Muslims leave in Bujumbura and the southern region near the Tanzania border.