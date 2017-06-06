3 June 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Burundi: Muslims to Resume Night Prayers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Havyarimana

Muslims in Burundi will resume night prayers two years after the Ramadhan vigils were suspended following protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's re-election.

Gun violence has rocked several parts of the capital Bujumbura since President Nkurunziza announced he would seek a controversial third term in 2015, which he went on to win.

"We are now set to resume the night prayers in the mosques as most of us couldn't perform them for the past two years," said Jumah Bigirimana, a devout Muslim in Bujumbura.

"We are happy that stability is prevailing and it is our role also as Muslims to promote and preach peace in our society. This is what we will focus on most in this holy month," said Sadiq Abdallah Kajandi, the Burundian Muslim leader (mufti).

He urged Muslim faithful in the country to mark the Holy Month of Ramadhan seeking reconciliation and unity.

"We want to be close to the Muslim community in this holy month and help those in need as we promote peace and unity," Burundi's first vice president Gaston Sindimwo told the community when he visited them on Friday.

The holy season lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

In the last ten days of Ramadhan, Muslims around the world are expected to hold vigils in mosques for prayers. However, for the Burundi faithful, violence prevented them from doing so in the last two years.

Majority of the country's Muslims leave in Bujumbura and the southern region near the Tanzania border.

Burundi

UPROMA - Misappropriation of its Property?

Voices rise against the sale of UPRONA party's property. The party's president rather speaks of making it profitable. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.