Tanzania: President Magufuli Mourns Ambassador Mtiro

Photo: The Observer

Late Ambassador Abdul Cisco Mtiro.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the family and relatives of Ambassador Abdul Cisco Mtiro, who passed away earlier morning on Monday.

In a letter to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign affairs and international cooperation Dr Aziz Mlima, the president said he has received the news with great sadness.

"Please send my condolences to the family and relatives as well as the deceased's friends; tell them that they aren't alone in this difficult time because the nation is also mourning the loss of one of the seasoned diplomat," read the letter in part.

Mr Mtiro died earlier this morning at Aga Khan Hospital. During his life time Mr Mtiro served in various diplomatic positions.

He served as State House head of protocol under President Benjamin Mkapa administration. In 2007 he was appointed Tanzania ambassador to Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines.