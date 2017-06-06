Tanzania: Police Seize Sh67.2 Million Worth Elephant Tusks

Morogoro — Police in Morogoro are holding six people suspected of committing various crimes in the municipality including seizure of four elephant tusks worthy Sh67, 200,000, marijuana and illicit brew.

Addressing reporters at the police regional headquarters here on Monday, the Regional Police Commander, Ulrich Matei said police were apprehending one Mr. Liganga Kalinga (54) a Hehe, Resident of Sesenga in Morogoro for possessing four elephant tusks weighing 9kgs worth sh.67.2million.

He said the man was arrested on May 28 this year at night at Sesenga village, Mngazi ward, Bwakila division in Morogoro district when police in patrol were tipped by good Samaritans of a person possessing such trophies.

"The police in collaboration with wildlife officers arrested the culprit in a fight to end poaching in the country. He is under interrogation and will be taken to court soon," said Mr. Matei.

In another development, the RPC said that on May 31 this year at around 8 p.m., police in patrol arrested two people residents of Dar es Salaam having five (5) sacs of cannabis whose value is not yet established.

Mr. Matei told reporters that the consignment was found in a T 378 CMY Toyota Carina, a silver coloured tinted car. On suspecting the car, the police stopped it and searched, finding five bags - two in a boot and three on a rear seat.

He said they were holding Mr. Ramadhani Burhan (42) a Mbagala Rangi Tatu resident in Dar es Salaam and Fredrick Paul (37) a Mbagala Mbade resident also in Dar es Salaam. The RPC explained also that on June 4 this year, police arrested three people in Chamwino area, Morogoro municipal with 30 litres of illicit brew, kept in three separate 20 litres plastics containers.