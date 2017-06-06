Kenya: Omarion Came, Performed and Changed Clothes Several Times

American RnB star Omarion was in Nairobi over the weekend to perform at the first Afro Pop event which he headlined Ngong Racecourse.

The musician, real name Omari Ishmael Grandberry, took to stage Saturday at exactly midnight and performed for 45 minutes; changing and removing his shirt several times, which left ladies packed at the venue screaming

His performance was above average, but for those who paid Sh10k for the night, it was not worth it.

The NTV and Moet Hennessy sponsored Afro Pop event that aims at growing pop culture in Kenya.

Omarion performed his latest hit Distance , whose video was shot in South Africa, along with his other hits like Ice Box Post To Be his song with Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko.

The VIP section was overcrowded with who is who in Kenya, including Raila Odinga ' s son Raila Junior. , Vera Sidika was also in attendance and she refused to twerk despite please by fans.

Fashion blogger Lucia Musau and Mykie Tuchi aka Tonie from defunct hip hop group Camp Mullah were also in the crowd.

Amina Abdi and Shaffie Weru were the night’s emcees.

On Sunday, Omarion visited tourism sites in Nairobi and even took time to appreciate the Kenyan culture by wearing a Maasai regalia and dancing with them.