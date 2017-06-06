6 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni Committee to Brief Media On Relocated Mental Health Patients

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Life Esidimeni Family Committee is on Tuesday morning set to brief the media on the mental health care patients who have been relocated following the deaths of a number of patients.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa revealed in April that less than half of the 1900 patients who had been moved from Life Esidemeni to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been transferred to "suitable facilities".

Over 100 mentally ill patients died after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni hospital to across the province due to cost-cutting measures. The rushed transfer came after the health department's contract with Life Esidimeni was not renewed.

While releasing his report earlier in 2017, health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba said that the 27 NGOs where the patients were transferred were under-resourced, under-financed and under-prepared to take on the influx of mentally ill patients. Some of them were found to not have licenses.

Source: News24

South Africa

Opposition Parties to Contest Eskom's Molefe Re-Appointment

The DA and the EFF will approach the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning in a bid to have Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.