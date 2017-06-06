Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli and Kuwait official.

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has secured a $51 million loan (Sh110 billion) from Kuwait government, which will be used to 85 kilometers Chanya-Nyahua road, which will link Tabora and Singida.

Tanzania has also received from Kuwait government two garbage collector trucks worth $200, 000 as well as $250,000 which will be used to purchase medical supplies for the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), a statement from Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa indicates.

Speaking after holding talks with Ambassador of Kuwait to Tanzania Mr Jasem Najem at the State House on Monday, President John Magufuli said the construction of Chanya-Nyahua road will help to improve economy in the two regions.

"Please send sincere gratitude to the King of Kuwait... please assure him we will use the funds as per the intended goals," said the President.

Dr Magufuli reiterated that Tanzania will continue to strengthen the economic and diplomatic ties, which exists between the two countries.

On his part Mr Najem reassured the President Kuwait will continue to support Tanzania in implementing various development projects.

Meanwhile, president Magufuli held discussion with deputy Prime Minister of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Mr Leonard Okitundu, who is also minister of foreign affairs for his country.

Mr Okitundu told the President that political situation in the DRC is improving. According to him two rivalry political parties are in negotiation.

President Magufuli reassured Mr Okundu that Tanzania will continue to support mediation to resolve political crisis in the DRC.