5 June 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Cote d'Ivoire: Football Stars Pay Tribute to Cheik Tiote

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Cheick Tiote's Goal that Shook the World
By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has led a tribute from world stars following the traffic death of former Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote.

The 30-year-old died on Monday after collapsing during a training session.

The devastating news has rocked world football and Gyan, currently on-loan at Al Ahli, has been left shell-shocked.

Completely devastated and saddened by the death of cheick tiote... why now Bro... Rest Well pic.twitter.com/ak8x2iAH7F-- ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 5, 2017

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv-- Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Deeply sad to hear the news about Cheick.. One of my favourite teammates.. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/FvS6TdDctP-- Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2017

Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt-- Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 5, 2017

I hope the news I'm hearing about Tiote is not true-- Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) June 5, 2017

Africa

Why 'Ailing' African Leaders Won't Open Up About Their Health

"African leaders often give the impression that the health of their countries is tied to their own personal health, and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.