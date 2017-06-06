Cote d'Ivoire: Football Stars Pay Tribute to Cheik Tiote

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has led a tribute from world stars following the traffic death of former Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote.

The 30-year-old died on Monday after collapsing during a training session.

The devastating news has rocked world football and Gyan, currently on-loan at Al Ahli, has been left shell-shocked.

Completely devastated and saddened by the death of cheick tiote... why now Bro... Rest Well pic.twitter.com/ak8x2iAH7F-- ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 5, 2017

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv-- Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Deeply sad to hear the news about Cheick.. One of my favourite teammates.. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/FvS6TdDctP-- Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2017

Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt-- Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 5, 2017

I hope the news I'm hearing about Tiote is not true-- Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) June 5, 2017