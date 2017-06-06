Nigeria: Kanu Denies Accepting Cash, Car Gifts From Obiano

Awka — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied allegations that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, received gifts to the tune of $50,000 and two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) from the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

The social media has been agog with news that Kanu collected the sum of $50,000 and two Prado SUVs, shortly after his return from prison.

But IPOB in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the allegations are baseless, unsubstantiated and spurious.

It said IPOB is a global organisation with roots in all countries of the world, and capable of funding itself.

Powerful said: "No politician of whatever persuasion can stand today to say he or she is a financier of IPOB because they are neither worthy nor capable of doing so.

"We want to make it categorically clear to all and sundry that IPOB is a gigantic organisation which one man or group cannot have the wherewithal to sponsor. IPOB sponsorship comes from the membership worldwide through voluntary monthly dues and levies."

He absolved the leader of corruption, urging any politician that has ever sponsored the group to say so boldly.

He said: "Kanu would rather die than belittle himself to the point of compromising the integrity of the struggle for Biafra emancipation at the hands of low life politicians.