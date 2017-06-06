6 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA, EFF Head to Court Over Brian Molefe

The DA and the EFF will approach the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning in a bid to have Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's re-appointment reviewed.

Molefe was reappointed as CEO of the parastatal by the Eskom board on Friday, May 12, after a dispute over a R30m pension pay-out, and an extra R7m for early retirement.

Public Enterprises Minster Lynne Brown had initially objected to the Eskom board's proposed R30m pension pay-out for Molefe, but on that Friday, she endorsed Molefe's return, saying it was a better for the fiscus to let him go back to the job from which he had resigned in November 2016.

Although the reappointment has since been rescinded and Molefe has approached the Labour Court, the application by the two opposition parties will still go ahead.

