Photo: Michuzi Blog/Daily News

CHADEMA Members of Parliament carry the coffin bearing the body of the late Philemon Ndesamburo at Majengo grounds where relatives, friends and members of the public paid last respects in Moshi.

Moshi — Grief, emotions, cries and seemingly fear of death reigned at Majengo grounds here yesterday as thousands thronged the venue to bid farewell to the late Philemon Ndesamburo.

The Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) co-founder, the party's Kilimanjaro Regional Chairman, retired Member of Parliament and Moshi-based tycoon brought this northern municipal to a standstill as thousands suspended their activities for the special occasion.

Family members sobbed incessantly as Chadema zealots ensured the party colours dominated the grounds where the last respects and special prayers were conducted.

Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe led procession carting the casket bearing the body of the late Ndesamburo, started at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) where the body was picked at around 10hrs. The road from KCMC to Majengo grounds was closed during the procession that included pedestrians, motorcyclists and motorists.

All over the roadsides, youth and adults queued, some busy taking photos of the procession and selfies as well. Upon arrival at Majengo grounds, the guards in white shirts, dark suits, red neckties, sunglasses and gloves took the casket that was draped in Chadema's flag and handed it over to members of Chadema Central Committee (CC).

The CC members passed it to Ndesamburo's doctorate degree mates who placed it on an earmarked place, with a graduation robe on it. The late Ndesamburo, referred by his fans as Ndesa, was conferred with Doctor of Humanity by a Japanese university on December 17, 2016.

There was a wide range of political, religious and international community representation at the farewell ceremony. Member of Parliament Ester Mmasi represented Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) legislators and spoke on behalf of the MPs secretary.

ACT Wazalendo had its Leader Zito Kabwe present while the Civic United Front was as well represented by a senior official. Bishop Josephat Gwajima was in attendance and had an opportunity on the podium to address mourners who filled the Majengo Grounds to capacity.

Bishop Gwajima identified himself as not a religious but a spiritual leader, promising healing to Moshi residents, raised once again the controversies that had surrounded the venue issue for the event.

Roman Catholic Church was represented by Moshi Vicar General, Rev Deogratias Matiika while the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) had Rev Elinganya Saria who is an assistant to the Northern Diocese bishop.

Sheikh Mlewa stood for the Tanzania Muslim Council. In attendance also were former Prime Ministers and Chadema CC members, Edward Lowassa and Frederick Sumaye who received standing ovation upon their arrival at the grounds.

Chadema Co-Founder and first Chairman Edwin Mtei attributed the success of the party to the late Ndesamburo with whom they knew each other at young age and had rented and later built houses nearby in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Mtei who was a senior official in the first phase government said they got along well, collaborating since their childhood at Old Moshi Mahoma and later founded Chadema. "We knew each other since our childhood; we rented and later built houses at nearby areas in Dar es Salaam. We collaborated for a long time since we were at Old Moshi Mahoma and later in the party. We initiated it, from an empty set and now it is the main opposition party.

It is his courage and ability that got us here," said Mr Mtei who served as Bank of Tanzania governor. Mr Mbowe and former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa showered praises on Mzee Ndesamburo, eulogising him as very unique person.

ACT's Zitto suggested that a street at Moshi Town should be picked to bear Mr Ndesamburo's name, while Moshi Municipality Mayor, Mr Raymond Mboya said Majengo Grounds will be named after the deceased.

Chadema were not allowed to carry procession with the body around town centre as they had planned, with the police saying its convoy would have inconvenienced the public on a working day. It was not until 1030am that last leaders and then the public were availed an opportunity for last respects.

Mr Ndesamburo's body was scheduled to be laid at his home, KDC Street, Mbokomu Road, Kiboriloni Ward in Moshi Municipality. A vigil was expected to take place before the burial at his home grounds after the church service at ELCT Kiboriloni Parish.