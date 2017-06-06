5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Violent Protest Breaks Outside Roodepoort

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police and JMPD have sent reinforcements to Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort following an outbreak of violent protests on Albertina Sisulu Road on Monday evening.

According to JMPD's Wayne Minnaar, passing vehicles were being pelted with rocks and a truck was torched.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area until the situation has been contained.

Minnaar told News24 that this is not the first time a violent protest has broken in the area. He says the protests are an ongoing occurrence in the area that has spanned over a total of three weeks.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town Prepares for Mudslides, Flash Floods, Gale Force Winds

The City of Cape Town is bracing for a massive storm and plans to have its disaster operation centre in Goodwood on full… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.