South Africa: Violent Protest Breaks Outside Roodepoort

Police and JMPD have sent reinforcements to Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort following an outbreak of violent protests on Albertina Sisulu Road on Monday evening.

According to JMPD's Wayne Minnaar, passing vehicles were being pelted with rocks and a truck was torched.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area until the situation has been contained.

Minnaar told News24 that this is not the first time a violent protest has broken in the area. He says the protests are an ongoing occurrence in the area that has spanned over a total of three weeks.

